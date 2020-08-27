Another very hot day is ahead in Phoenix!
Temps will start out pretty warm and climb to around 113 later today.
We should stay dry for your Thursday.
Temps will hold steady for the end of the week, dipping just a bit to 111 by Friday.
Friday should stay dry, but there is chance for rain heading into Sunday.
Storm chances increase next week as well as a temperature drop.
Highs will fall to seasonal normal by Sunday and beyond.
In fact, by the middle of next week our highs will dip down to 98 degrees.
Good work, you earned it!