Hot and generally dry conditions continue across the Valley as high pressure moves over Arizona.
The exception to this rule will be during the late night and early morning hours, where a flow of moisture from the east will help spawn isolated showers or sprinkles around the Valley through Tuesday.
Isolated showers and storms will also fire off in the mountains, but with a relatively dry and stable air mass, the activity will be quite limited today, with a few more storms expected Monday and Tuesday.
Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures today around the Valley ranging from 110 to 115.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Metro Phoenix from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, and until 8 p.m. Monday for Grand Canyon country below 4500 feet.
Temperatures will gradually come down a couple of degrees each day next week as high pressure transitions towards the Southern Plains and moisture from the south increases across Arizona.
Valley highs should be in the low 100s by Thursday.
By late Wednesday through potentially Saturday, thunderstorms will increase in coverage as an area of low pressure meanders across California.
This will allow deeper Gulf moisture to stream into Arizona, as well as increase instability.
Storm chances for the Valley will be at 20 to 30 percent from Wednesday night through Saturday.
These are the best chances for storms we've seen in the Valley so far this season.
The last measurable rain recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor happened on April 11.