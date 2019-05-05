Sunshine, late day breezy winds and warm temperatures will wrap up the weekend before a series of low pressure systems bring a cool down and showers to Arizona.

We go from warm and sunny to cool and cloudy this week. 

Low pressure off the coast of California, slowly moves east this week, hanging out over Arizona for several days it will bring a lot of weather chances our way. 

It starts by ushering in cooler air which drops afternoon highs about 5-10 degrees below normal around the state. By Tuesday and into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will develop across the high country.

As the trough sets up shop, a series of disturbances drop through from our north.

This will keep showers and storms in the forecast for the high country through Mother's Day weekend. For the Valley a slim chances for showers right now Friday and Saturday. If we do see any showers it will just be a few sprinkles. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.