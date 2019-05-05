We go from warm and sunny to cool and cloudy this week.
Low pressure off the coast of California, slowly moves east this week, hanging out over Arizona for several days it will bring a lot of weather chances our way.
It starts by ushering in cooler air which drops afternoon highs about 5-10 degrees below normal around the state. By Tuesday and into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will develop across the high country.
As the trough sets up shop, a series of disturbances drop through from our north.
This will keep showers and storms in the forecast for the high country through Mother's Day weekend. For the Valley a slim chances for showers right now Friday and Saturday. If we do see any showers it will just be a few sprinkles.