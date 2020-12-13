Another cool day today with highs in the lower 60's, our average high is 66 degrees. We have a low moving north of our state that will bring breezy conditions off and on today.
In the mountains, highs will range from the upper 30s to the upper 50s, with many communities across northern Arizona running five to ten degrees below normal.
Throughout the week expect a series of fast moving disturbances that will pass north of Arizona. Light rain and snow could happen in the mountains of northern Arizona off and on this week.
Temperatures will stay below average thru Wednesday this week, skies will be mostly clear and we could see the winds pick up at times.
Morning lows will be their coldest Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. In the Valley temps will bottom out in the low to upper 30s.
No rain expected in the valley for the next 7 days.