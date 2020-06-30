Here we are at the end of June and our average high today is 107. Today's high will be 99 degrees and that is 8 degrees below average. In fact we are going to see below average temperatures thru Friday.
High pressure will start to build into the region, bringing the heat back to Arizona. Perfect timing for the holiday weekend with highs getting up to 108 on the 4th.
Moisture will start to increase in the state bringing the first chance for monsoon thunderstorms this season.
Right now in the valley we have a slight chance to see a storm on Thursday with the possibility of blowing dust too.
Enjoy those cooler temperatures!