It's going to beautiful weekend around the Valley, but afternoon highs will quickly rise to record-territory next week.
High pressure building in from the west will strengthen over Arizona beginning Sunday and continuing through next Thursday.
This will force temperatures to climb statewide to levels about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
In the high country, it will be windy at times today, with northwest gusts of 20 to 40 mph possible, before winds subside by sunset.
Otherwise, look for sunny skies statewide today with seasonably cool temperatures.
We'll hit a high of 76 today in Phoenix, with highs in the 50s and 60s for the mountains.
Tonight, look for lows dipping to the 40s and 50s around the Valley, with the 30s and 40s expected in the high country.
For Sunday, Valley highs will rise to the low 80s, then hit the upper 80s Monday through Thursday.
The hottest day looks to be Tuesday with a forecast high in Phoenix of 89 degrees. This would break the current record high for that day of 87, set back in 2008.
By the end of the week, a trough moving onshore across the Pacific Northwest will help drop temperatures across Arizona.
Right now, there doesn't look to be any rain or snow hitting our state for the next seven days.