A gorgeous weekend is ahead across Arizona as high pressure builds into the region from the Pacific.
This high pressure will allow afternoon temperatures to warm to about five degrees above normal.
Some high clouds will stream in from time to time, otherwise expect mostly clear skies.
By Monday, a dry cold front will sweep across the state. This will allow cooler air to filter in. Breezes will also kick up. Showers will be confined to only the highest elevations of northern Arizona.
The temperature tumble will continue through Wednesday before high pressure builds in again for another warm up.
In Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 72 Saturday with a low of 46. Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday with a high of 74 and a low of 47. For MLK Monday, sunshine returns with a high of 66.