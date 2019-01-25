Beautiful weather is expected this weekend as high pressure keeps the state dry with afternoon temperatures about five to ten degrees above normal.
A departing cold front will kick up winds in the high country Saturday morning through Saturday evening, but winds should ease up Sunday.
A series of disturbances will bring high clouds into the state Sunday, again Monday, and Tuesday will actually be a mostly cloudy to overcast day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will remain warm.
Sunshine returns next Wednesday.
As of this update, no rain is expected over the next seven days, but some forecast models are hinting at a change in that weather pattern potentially Friday night. Stay tuned!
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies today with a high of 72 and a low tonight of 45. For Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 73. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and a high of 74.