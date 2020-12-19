A warming trend begins today as high pressure builds in from the west.
Expect chilly mornings around the Valley in the 30s and 40s this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 60s today and around 70 for Sunday.
For the mountains, mornings start off in single-digit territory to the 30s, then rise to the 40s and 50s during the afternoon.
The warmest temperatures of the week arrive Monday afternoon, with highs statewide roughly 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.
In the Valley, that translates to temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.
By Tuesday, a trough will begin to track from the Pacific Northwest to the Intermountain West.
This will allow temperatures to cool down again, continuing through Christmas Eve Thursday.
Southwest winds will kick up across the Colorado River Valley and the high country Tuesday, followed by northeast winds on Wednesday.
Right now, no precipitation is expected from that system
Valley highs will drop to the low 70s Tuesday, and the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Longer range forecast models indicate a cutoff area of low pressure will develop over the Pacific by the end of the week, but there's uncertainty as to where it will track.
For now, it does not look like precipitation is likely for Arizona.
While skies will be sunny from today through Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
For Christmas Day in Phoenix, look for a high of 68 and a low that night of 43.
Meanwhile, a High Pollution Advisory for fine particles remains in effect until 9 p.m. this evening for Maricopa County, which means there's a ban on wood burning, the use of leaf blowers and off road vehicles. Those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors.