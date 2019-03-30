Warm, dry weather is in the cards for this weekend as high pressure remains over the northeast Pacific.
A weak disturbance tracking across the Four Corners region will kick up northerly winds Saturday and Sunday in the high country. Winds will also be breezy at times for the Valley.
Some high cirrus clouds are streaming into the Valley Saturday, but skies should be generally sunny statewide Sunday. The exception will be near the New Mexico border, where a few showers are possible.
Next week, cloudy skies are expected Monday ahead of a weak disturbance again brushing to the north of Arizona.
Temperatures will warm several more degrees by Tuesday, with Valley highs near 90, as high pressure strengthens.
Temperatures will again drop a few degrees Wednesday, in the wake of that disturbance brushing north of Arizona.
In a nutshell, highs will fluctuate about 3 to 8 degrees above normal over the next seven days. Winds will be breezy at times. No rain is expected in the Valley.
For Phoenix, look for partly sunny skies with a high of 84 Saturday and a low of 57. For Sunday, look for sunny skies with a high of 83 and a low of 58.