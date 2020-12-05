A warming trend kicks off today as high pressure builds across the region.
Valley highs will top out at around 70 today and the low 70s by Sunday.
Morning temperatures will remain on the cold side, dipping to the upper 30s and low 40s this weekend.
Skies will look hazy from smoke and dust trapped towards the Valley floor. We won't really see that haze clear out until we get some rain.
Heading into early next week, temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees Monday through Wednesday.
Sunshine will be plentiful today and tomorrow, but an area of low pressure tracking from the Pacific Northwest to Baja will become cut off from the main jet stream and will push a fetch of high clouds into Arizona for Monday.
Looking towards the end of the week, there's a very slight chance of precipitation for the Valley, as well as the high country on Thursday and Friday as that area of low pressure begins to eject northeastward.
Unfortunately, any that has the potential to fall will be light, and there's a good chance the Valley will just continue on with this long dry spell.
The last time we saw measurable rain in Phoenix was August 20.
Last, but not least, afternoon highs in the high country will range from the 40s to around 60 degrees. Morning temps will range from the teens to the 30s.
Winds will be light this weekend, then breezes will kick up again, especially in the high country on Monday.