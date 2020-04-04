It's going to be a beautiful weekend across the entire state with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures.
Look for Valley highs to top out in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Breezes will kick up each afternoon, but they'll be strongest in northern Arizona, especially Sunday.
A gradual cooling trend begins Monday ahead of a low pressure system that rides down the California coastline and eventually heads eastbound into Arizona.
Rain chances for most of the state begin Wednesday late day and continue through Thursday.
Right now, this storm doesn't look like it will have a ton of moisture to work with to make it a big rain or snow maker.
With the potential for light to moderate rain in the Valley, there's also a chance of isolated thunderstorms and small hail Thursday as the center of the low moves over the state.
Valley highs will drop to the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday, then to the mid 70s Wednesday and the upper 60s Thursday.
Friday should be generally dry with Valley highs warming back to the low 70s.
The average high for this time of the year is right around 82 or 83 degrees.