It's going to be a beautiful next couple of days across Arizona as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern.
Highs statewide will run five to 10 degrees warmer than normal through at least Saturday, before a dry cold front tracks through and drops temperatures a couple of degrees for Sunday and Monday.
In the Valley, mornings will start off in the 30s and 40s with a high today and tomorrow of 71 for Phoenix.
Skies will be mostly to partly sunny, with only a few high clouds filtering the sunshine from time to time.
By Saturday, a storm system will track from the Pacific Northwest towards the Great Basin. This will only bring Arizona a modest cooling for a couple of days.
Winds will also become breezy in the mountains Saturday, with northerly gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible.
Looking ahead to next week, high pressure will strengthen once more from the west, and a warming trend with take shape again.
Valley highs will rise once again to the 70s by either next Tuesday or Wednesday.
No rain or snow is in the forecast for the next seven days.
Air quality for Maricopa County is in the moderate category, and is expected to hold through the weekend, so wood burning is allowed for now.