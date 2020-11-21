Warm, dry, and quiet weather is expected this weekend, before a series of disturbances impact Arizona next week.
High and mid level clouds are streaming into the state from the southwest, but no rain is expected.
Afternoon highs will range about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal across Arizona.
In the Valley this weekend, look for temps topping out in the mid 80s with morning lows near 60.
In the mountains, highs will range from the 60s and 70s with lows in the 30s to 50s.
Winds will be light.
By Monday, a shortwave trough will track through northern Arizona. This will kick up winds and help drop temperatures.
Northeastern Arizona could see light showers, but no significant accumulation is expected, and the rest of the state should stay dry.
For Thanksgiving Thursday, another similar system will brush through the state. This will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air that will continue to drop temperatures into next weekend. It will also kick up breezes again. As of this update, shower chances look to remain low and confined to northern Arizona.
Highs around the Valley for next week will top out around 80 Monday, the mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday and the low 70s to upper 60s Friday. Morning lows will drop to the 40s by Tuesday or Wednesday.
No rain will fall in the Valley for the next seven days.