A warming trend continues into this weekend with rain chances back in the Valley forecast by the middle of next week.
Low pressure is across southwestern Arizona today. This is kicking up breezes and importing moisture in the state. While just some clouds are streaming into southern Arizona, the White Mountains and the Eastern Mogollon Rim may see isolated showers and thunderstorms today. The rest of the Mogollon Rim has a chance for showers and storms Sunday.
Back in the Valley, look for mostly sunny to partly sunny days through Tuesday as temperatures gradually rise to the 80s.
A low pressure system may impact Arizona Wednesday evening through Thursday, bringing a cool down, Valley showers and high elevation snow.
For Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies and breezy winds with morning temps in the 50s and 60s and an afternoon high of 79 Saturday. For Sunday, sunshine, light winds and a high of 81. Highs will be in the mid 80s through Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will include a high of 82, partly cloudy skies, breezy winds and a 20 percent chance of evening showers. Rain chances remain at 20 percent Thursday with a high of 73.