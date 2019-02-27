Great weather is in store for the Phoenix area for the next week.

Look for a beautiful morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s to start the day.

We’ll see a high of 75 this afternoon.

Our warming trend continues with 70s forecasted for the rest of this week and into early next week!

Enjoy that nice weather! 

