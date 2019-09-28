Low pressure dropping down through the pacific northwest will help move drier air into the west for the rest of the weekend into next week. This means bye bye humidity.
But it also means hello winds! Northern and eastern Arizona tomorrow will see the strongest winds.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Sunday as southwest wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible in the high country.
Afternoon highs will remain a few degrees cooler than normal.
By the end of next week, small chances for showers return to the forecast, but confidence is low on that right now.
So with no rain expected this weekend, it appears Monsoon 2019, which ends Monday, will have produced only .66” of rain at Sky Harbor Airport. That’s going to make it the 5th driest monsoon on record here.