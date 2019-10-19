Gorgeous weather is on tap this weekend with sunny skies, warm afternoons, cool mornings and occasional breezes.
A disturbance tracking north of the state today will kick up winds out of the southwest in the high country. Those winds will repeat for Sunday.
Next week, high pressure will build in from the west, allowing afternoon highs to rise a few degrees.
By the end of next week, a dry cold front will drop temperatures back down a few degrees.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.
For Phoenix, look for sunshine with a high of 87 and a low of 58 today. A carbon copy day is on tap for Sunday, with the upper 80s on Monday. Valley highs will rise to the low 90s for Tuesday, then drop back down to the 80s again by the end of the week.