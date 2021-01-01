Expect mid-60s today and tomorrow. Temps will increase a few degrees next week with a high of 69 on Monday and temps near 70 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. No rain is in sight to start 2021.

The first weekend of 2021 will be beautiful and seasonal. 

Look for sunny skies and a high in Phoenix of 64 today, just two degrees below average. 

Tomorrow we’ll see temperatures bump up slightly with a high of 65 under sunny skies.

Air quality will be an issue again today following all the fireworks from New Years Eve celebrations across town. Maricopa County is still under a High Pollution Advisory for Saturday. 

It is also another “No Burn” day, which means fireplace use and outdoor burning is prohibited.

