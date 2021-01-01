The first weekend of 2021 will be beautiful and seasonal.
Look for sunny skies and a high in Phoenix of 64 today, just two degrees below average.
Tomorrow we’ll see temperatures bump up slightly with a high of 65 under sunny skies.
Air quality will be an issue again today following all the fireworks from New Years Eve celebrations across town. Maricopa County is still under a High Pollution Advisory for Saturday.
It is also another “No Burn” day, which means fireplace use and outdoor burning is prohibited.
Temps will increase a few degrees next week with a high of 69 on Monday and temps near 70 for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. No rain is in sight to start 2021.