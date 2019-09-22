Arizona is still on track to see a significant rain in the coming days as remnant moisture from Lorena interacts with a colder low pressure system moving into Arizona from the northwest.
Isolated storms have already begun to pop up in Pima county in and around Tucson and will continue through the rest of the evening. The Valley has a chance of seeing sprinkles begin after midnight tonight. While the rest of the state won't see showers moving in until late Monday morning.
Heaviest of the rain and thunderstorms will begin Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. The latest model updates, show rainfall totals for the Valley between Monday and Thursday now look to be more like a .50" to 1.50". Higher amounts of one to two inches are possible in the mountains north, east and southeast of the Valley.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather for parts of southern and central Arizona, including Phoenix for Monday. This means there's the potential to see damaging winds, hail, flooding and lightning with thunderstorm development.
The best chances for severe weather will be Monday evening. The National Weather Service has not issued any watches or warnings for these storms, yet.
Temperatures will also take a tumble, with Phoenix having a forecast high of 88 to 90 degrees all week long.