It's nasty out there! Air quality is really poor in many valley locations due to wood burning and fireworks from NYE celebrations.
There is another no burn day in Maricopa County for Friday.
Plan on a high of around 65 degrees with sunshine in Phoenix for today.
Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny, with highs warming to the upper 60s as high pressure builds in from the west. Midweek, look for a few storms passing to the north of the Valley, but it's highly unlikely they will deliver any precipitation our way.
Look for the Valley and the lower deserts to remain dry under partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.
2020 ended on a dry, mild note. We will end up three inches below normal for our annual rainfall here in Phoenix. Also, 2020 will go down as the second WARMEST year on record, with an average temperature of 77.2 degrees at Sky Harbor. It just missed tying 2017 as the warmest year recorded at 77.3 degrees!
Have a great day!