Cool front associated with the area of low pressure just to our north will continue to push through Arizona tonight and Sunday.
Scattered showers northeastern Arizona tonight and into tomorrow morning with this system. Winds gusty at times and temperatures should remain right around 100 degrees for Sunday.
Next week as a ridge of high pressure builds to the east of Arizona, we’ll see a significant warm up. Monday thru Wednesday we’ll be in the range of 104-106 for highs. By next Friday, we could be dealing with 110 degrees.
No rain expected in the valley for the next 7-day.