A ridge of high pressure is building into Arizona from the southwest. As it moves our way, we’ll see warmer temperatures for the weekend. Friday’s high will be 89 but on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, we expect highs in the low 90s. While that’s unseasonably warm for this time of year, no records will be set.
The quiet weather pattern will begin to change toward the middle of next week and temperatures will break. However, the cooler air doesn’t look like it’s coming with much moisture so, right now, we have no rain in the forecast for the Valley until next month.
Next week, as we transition to cooler temps, Tuesday will be a breezy day with a high around 85. And Halloween Day, next Wednesday, we’re looking at sunshine with a high around 80.
Still need to show air quality though..
