A pair of storms will sweep into Arizona for the start of the week. The first arrives Monday and lingers through Tuesday. The second arrives Tuesday night and lingers through Wednesday.
Valley rainfall totals from both storms will range from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch.
Snow levels with the first storm will be around 7000 ft Monday and Tuesday, then drop to 4000 ft Wednesday. During this time, several inches of snow is expected above 5500 ft, with places like Flagstaff potentially getting four to eight inches and areas like Show Low potentially getting eight to sixteen inches.
A Winter Storm Watch is in place Monday-Wednesday for the white mountains above 7000 feet.
Temperatures take a dive with these storms and remain colder than normal through Thursday.