After a nice weekend, the sun and warmer temperatures will stick around thru Tuesday. Today we will see above average temperatures, with a high of 82. It will be even warmer tomorrow, out average high this time of year is 77 degrees.
Some changes are on the way for Wednesday as a pacific trough starts to jog toward us. We will see increased clouds and a chance for rain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Phoenix. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains on Wednesday.
We will also see cooler temperatures on Thursday, with highs in the lower 70's. The sun will return on Friday and stick around thru the weekend.
Have a great day!