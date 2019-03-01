Another awesome day is on tap for your Friday in the state!
We will start out with temps in the 50's in Phoenix with a high of 77 degrees after that.
Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for today, but we will stay dry.
A storm system will enter the state for Saturday bringing the chance for rain mainly in the mountains.
There is about a 30 percent chance we could see some rain in Phoenix Saturday. Whatever we do see will be very light.
By Sunday we will see more sunshine and dry conditions.
Have a great day!