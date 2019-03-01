There's a good chance for rain this Saturday in Phoenix.

Another awesome day is on tap for your Friday in the state!

We will start out with temps in the 50's in Phoenix with a high of 77 degrees after that. 

Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for today, but we will stay dry. 

A storm system will enter the state for Saturday bringing the chance for rain mainly in the mountains. 

There is about a 30 percent chance we could see some rain in Phoenix Saturday. Whatever we do see will be very light. 

By Sunday we will see more sunshine and dry conditions. 

Have a great day! 

