Happy Friday!
Temperatures in the 70s to start, but we'll warm up quickly. Look for a hot, dry and sunny afternoon with a high of 105 in Phoenix.
An average weekend is in store for the Valley with afternoon highs around 107.
We'll stay dry for the next seven days in the deserts of the state with very isolated thunderstorms for eastern and southeastern Arizona this weekend.
High pressure builds the middle of next week with 110+ temperatures likely returning for the second half of the week.
Have a great day!