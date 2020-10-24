A fall storm is set to bring a major cool down to Arizona, along with chances for Valley rain, high elevation snow, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The first signs of change happen today as afternoon highs drop a few degrees and clouds increase. Winds will also be breezy to gusty in the mountains.
Southwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible today in northern and central Arizona, with southwest gusts of 35 to 50 mph possible on Sunday.
For the Valley, southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph are possible on Sunday. Fire danger will be highest on Sunday, statewide.
An area of low pressure and associated cold front will begin to make its trek into Arizona Sunday night through potentially Tuesday.
As it does, rain and thunderstorm chances first start in northern Arizona, Pinal and Gila Counties Sunday night.
For the Valley, rain chances are at 20 percent Monday morning through Monday evening.
Rainfall totals will be low in the Valley, and not everyone will get rain, but those who do may see about 0.25" to 0.50".
In the mountains, rainfall totals will range from 0.50" to 1.50"
In the mountains, snow is possible above 6000 feet starting late Sunday night, continuing through Monday and into early Tuesday.
Accumulations of one to three inches are possible between 6500 feet and 8000 feet, with elevations above 8000 feet potentially seeing three to six inches of snow.
The bulk of this snow will fall on Monday.
Temperatures will take a dramatic plunge as the cold front sweeps through between Sunday and Monday.
The Valley will see highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, then those highs will drop to the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.
Morning lows in the Valley will start in the 60s this weekend, then drop to the 50s and upper 40s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs across the mountains will also drop about 15 to 20 degrees between Saturday and Monday, with hard freezes expected for most of Arizona Monday night and Tuesday morning above 4000 feet.
Conditions should dry out across the state by late Tuesday, and that cool air will remain in place through Wednesday.
In the Valley, highs will rise back to the 80s by Thursday and continue on that trend through next weekend.