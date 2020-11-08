FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A wintry storm is packing a punch in our state, bringing snow and ice to the high country and rain and cooler temps to the Phoenix area.
Widespread, blowing snow was forecast for northern Arizona. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning above 5,500 feet. That warning lasts until 8 p.m. Monday. NWS says many areas could see 6 to 10 inches of snow by morning! Strong winds are also expected, with gusts up to 40 mph.
The November storm also led to some hazardous condition on the roadways. A weather-related crash on State Route 87 shut down southbound lanes north of Fountain Hills. DPS said there was a large amount of snow in the area when the car rolled over. Two people were injured.
Meantime, ADOT warned drivers headed north to use extra caution on the roads, and to keep an emergency winter safety kit packed in the car.
The snowfall is also affecting the school day Monday. The Blue Ridge Unified School District in northeastern Arizona (in the Pinetop-Lakside area) said that due to inclement weather, all district schools, K-12, would be online only on Monday.
But the snow is great news for the Arizona Snowbowl, as they prep for up to a foot of new snow. The ski resort's snow-making machines are giving Mother Nature an assist, getting a good base ready for the opening day of ski season.
Here in the Phoenix area, our temperatures took a sharp dip over the weekend, and many areas started to see rain and wind. More rain is expected into the overnight hours. According to the National Weather Service, rain amounts should be on the low side, except for portions of Gila County where heavier rain is possible.
The current radar loop shows increasing showers west and north of Phoenix. Overall, the best chance of rain for most of us will occur over the next few hours. #azwx pic.twitter.com/TheDXbLxNu— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 9, 2020
We're getting reports from our snowplow crews of lots of white stuff all over northern Arizona.We encourage you to pack a winter-driving kit if you're going up north ... stay up-to-date with our AZ 511 app ... and keep a safe distance from plows.#azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/oXDOaIWQYB— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 9, 2020
Here is the forecast for snow totals across northern Arizona for tonight through Noon Monday. The adjacent timeline indicates when the most difficult driving conditions will occur and when you can expect snow showers to come to an end. Plan accordingly. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3UW4PDNhGG— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 9, 2020