PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Thousands of customers are without power in the Phoenix area tonight after monsoon storms rolled in.
As of 9:00 p.m. almost 4,000 APS customers were in the dark. Over 10,000 SRP customers were impacted.
Check the current SRP outage map here.
Check the current APS outage map here.
[RADAR: Check storm activity in your area]
