PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of customers were without power in the Phoenix area Monday night after monsoon storms rolled in.
Around 9 p.m., almost 4,000 APS customers were in the dark and over 10,000 SRP customers were impacted.
As of midnight, less than 500 APS and SRP customers were without power in the Phoenix area.
Just under 1,500 APS customers in the Wittmann area are still without power.
Most of the monsoon storms finished in the Phoenix area around 10 p.m.
Although not a lot of rain fell, the powerful winds left damage throughout the Valley with downed trees and power lines.
Check the current SRP outage map here.
Check the current APS outage map here.
We are all just dust blowing in the wind.
