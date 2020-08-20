PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Thursday evening brought us our third night of heavy monsoon activity in less than a week. And it was a whopper of a storm with crazy high winds, heavy downpours of rain, booming thunder and slick, dangerous roads. Viewers in Ahwatukee and Glendale even got pelted with pea-sized hail.

The storms left thousands of people without power. Both APS and SPR customers had outages during evening hours. Check the maps below to see the latest on the outages.

Just after 6 p.m., storms kicked up in the North Valley, bringing high winds and dust to the Scottsdale and Phoenix areas. Rain pelted pools and powerful winds whipped tree branches around.

Our viewers have been sharing their amazing photos and videos on our Arizona's Weather Authority Facebook page. We've seen some threatening skies, wet streets and trees uprooted by the strong winds.

As the storms headed toward Interstate 17, drivers were advised to be careful, as visibility was hampered by dust and rain. The storm was slowing traffic and causing reduced visibility. The Arizona Department of Transportation warned drivers to slow down and expect difficult driving conditions if you are out on I-17, Loop 303 or the Loop 101 Thursday night.

Heavy rain poured on parts of the Valley. The Desert Mountain School rain gauge showed more than an inch of rain in 30 minutes.

The rain caused major flooding in some areas. There is extensive flooding on Lincoln Drive between Tatum Boulevard and North Invergordon Road, according to the Paradise Valley Police Department. They ask you to please avoid the area.

Thursday's storms follow heavy monsoon storms Sunday and Monday, which also brought rain, winds, lightning and blowing dust.

There's another chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. And with moisture from the dying hurricane Genevieve, we could see an active weekend. After that, we’re doing to dry out very quickly and get back to more heat issues. Next week we could, once again, be dealing with highs in the 110 to 114 degree range.

