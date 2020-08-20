Watch 3TV News at 8:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Thursday evening brought us our third night of heavy monsoon activity in less than a week. And so far, it has been a whopper of a storm with crazy high winds, heavy downpours of rain, booming thunder and slick, dangerous roads. Viewers even got pelted with pea-sized hail in Glendale.
The storms left thousands without power. By 8 p.m., about 4,000 APS customers lost electricity. And 7,500 SRP customers were without power.
Just after 6 p.m., storms kicked up in the north Valley, bringing high winds and dust to the Scottsdale and Phoenix areas. Rain pelted pools and powerful winds whipped tree branches around.
As the storms headed toward I-17, drivers weer advised to be careful, as visibility was hampered by dust and rain. The storm was slowing traffic and causing reduced visibility. ADOT warned drivers to slow down and expect difficult driving conditions if you are out on I-17, L-303 or the L-101 tonight.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory until 8 p.m. And a severe thunderstorm warning went into effect, as the cell centered around I-17 and Carefree Highway.
At around 7:30, NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fountain Hills and Scottsdale, as heavy rains hammered neighborhoods in the area.
[CHECK FORECAST HERE]
Heavy rain poured on parts of the Valley. The Desert Mountain School rain gauge showed more than an inch of rain in 30 minutes. There's another chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. And with moisture from the dying hurricane Genevieve, we could see an active weekend. After that, we’re doing to dry out very quickly and get back to more heat issues. Next week we could, once again, be dealing with highs in the 110 to 114 degree range.
RAIN/DUST: A storm system is hitting the north Valley, with visibility reduced and rain falling along I-17 near Anthem! #phxtraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/lYjDC12Vlo— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2020
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has Issued a Flood Advisory. https://t.co/gW0lfM0Gtq #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZRrjRUpamf— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 21, 2020