PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The summer sun sizzles over the Valley, day after day after day, sending temperatures soaring as we wait for Mother Nature to bring us our summer monsoon.
"Normally by this time of year we should of (sic) had at least a few storms in the Valley" according to Ken Waters, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
But every season is different.
"I've been here 13 years; I have yet to see a typical monsoon season," Waters said.
The calendar says July 15, marking just 10 days before the latest start to the monsoon on record. What's causing such a late start this year mostly has to do with high pressure.
"[It's] kind of blocking most of the big activity and keeping it out of Arizona" Waters explained.
It's anyone's guess on whether it will start slow, with just a dust storm, or with a super-soaker thunderstorm.
But all it will take is one good outbreak, and monsoon 2019 will be off and running.
"One thing we know about the monsoon is when it changes, it changes fast," said Waters.
Right now long-range models are indicating that late-season tropical storms are set to give us some late-season monsoon moisture, meaning we could see the monsoon going all the way into October.
