The severe rainfall on Monday morning caused the roof of a Valero gas station in the Apache Junction area to collapse.

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heavy rain in Apache Junction caused the roof of a gas station to collapse Monday morning. 

The awning over the gas pumps at the Valero gas station near Signal Butte and Apache Trail collapsed at about 8 a.m. after heavy rain. 

The area has seen at least an inch of rain in the last few hours, causing flooded roads and multiple water rescues. 

The parking lot of the gas station is also flooded with rain water. 

