PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to describing monsoon 2020, Meteorologist Mark O'Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, has few words - "Hot and dry."

There was only one inch of rain recorded at Sky Harbor International Airport, he says, and the state did even worse.

"Tucson and Flagstaff were near their driest ever recorded," O'Malley told Arizona's Family on Wednesday. "And when we do the final statistics at the end of the month, it looks like monsoon 2020 will be the driest ever recorded in the state of Arizona."

The record heat may have affected Arizona ranchers and the plants in your yard, he says. "That's how you know that the drought and the heat are extreme.. is when even the native plants are dying off," O'Malley said.

When it comes to our short-term drought conditions, O'Malley said on June 1, only 6% of the state was in a severe drought. As of last week, that was up to 90%. While the previous few winters have been fairly wet, according to O'Malley, the Colorado River basin is still suffering in terms of the long-term drought. Our water supply is doing fairly well, though, he added.

"If we string together a lot of years like this, we could get into a situation where we have to do more water conservation. We'd have to restrict water delivery, and we don't want to get to that point," O'Malley said. "And hopefully we don't, but it's just something to think about going forward."

We are heading into a La Niña cycle, which O'Malley says means typically drier than average weather. While meteorologists don't produce weather, they just report it, O'Malley thinks the odds are we won't see a lot of rain in the next six months.