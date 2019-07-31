TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a busy day for crews with the Tucson Fire Department on Wednesday as people called in saying they were stuck due to monsoon flooding.
The heavy rain hit the east side of Tucson particularly hard, firefighters said.
[WATCH RAW VIDEO: Tucson firefighter rescues person from truck stuck in flood waters]
Tucson crews said they received eight calls for vehicles stranded in the water and four swift water calls.
The department tweeted out a video of a pickup truck stuck in a flooded road, with the water nearly up to the windows and bed of the truck.
Crews used an extended ladder that is mounted on their semi-truck to get to the truck.
A firefighter is seen in the video crawling on the ladder to get to the truck. A person from the truck then gets onto the ladder, and the ladder is swung around to dry land.
The department said everyone made it safely out of their vehicles and reminded drivers when they see water to Turn Around, Don't Drown.
(1) comment
Playin in the rain, oh- Im just playin in the rain. [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.