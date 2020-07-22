PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This is the time of year when the monsoon starts to do its thing, wreaking havoc across the Valley.

Tree experts say that if Valley homeowners would simply cut back the big trees around their house, before the storms hit, it would greatly reduce the destruction we see every summer.

Bill Weatherill, with TreeTime Design, said the more branches and leaves left on a tree, the easier it is to blow over.

"The problem is that two things happen, "said Weatherill. "The limbs will break off from too much weight of the tree, or it will fall over if the ground is wet enough and you haven't trimmed it and its too dense for air to travel through the tree and it becomes a giant sail."

Roof damage is also an issue during the monsoon. Every year, countless roofs cave in from all the heavy rain. Jeff Knudson, with Roofstar Arizona Inc., said that most roofs collapse because of a small, underlying problem, that could have been fixed long before the storms rolls in.

Knudson recommends having a roof inspected by a licensed professional every one to 3 years, depending on the roof's age, and doing your own personal inspection every few months. Examining your roof before the monsoon is a must, said Knudson.

"You should walk through your home - take a flashlight - and look for any staining, " said Knudson. "Even the smallest little stain indicates a problem. They never heal themselves - they only get worse."