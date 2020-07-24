An apparent tornado was caught on camera near Kingman, Arizona on Friday, July 24. The video was captured by Dawn Marie Orcutt.

Kingman tornado

Dawn Orcutt caught the tornado while inside her workplace in the Kingman-area. Watch video of the tornado in the player above.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Walapai, Arizona just before 11 a.m. Check latest forecast for Arizona here. 

There are no reports of any injuries or damage at this time, according to the National Weather Service. 

PHOTOS: Tornado spotted in the Kingman area

