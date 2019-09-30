PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "Every monsoon season is different," said Ken Waters, a meteorologist for National Weather Service Phoenix.
It's a pattern you can see over the last 100 years.
"We had a late start and had a cool start at the very beginning. We didn't get our significant rain until well into the monsoon season," said Waters.
Fewer significant rain events also translated into fewer days of flooding.
"Normally we see anywhere from 20-40 days out of 108 monsoon days. We had 12 this year," said Daniel Henz, a meteorologist for the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
The lack of rainfall, .66" to be exact, at Sky Harbor Airport ended up putting Monsoon 2019 as the fifth driest on record.
The average rainfall for all of Maricopa County wasn't as bad.
"We got 2.58 inches of rain we normally get 2.97 inches of rain, so that's about 87% of average so still drier than normal," said Henz.
It wasn't just lack of rain this monsoon. The Valley also saw fewer major dust storms.
"Good wet winter, a lot of ground cover, a lot less dust," said Waters.
And even though Mother Nature gave us some great light shows, even lightning strike numbers were some of the lowest the Valley has ever seen.