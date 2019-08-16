EAST VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Mother Nature dropped some surprise rain on the East Valley Friday evening.
The Arizona Department of Transportation camera at southbound Loop 101 and Guadalupe Road showed it coming down pretty good shortly after 6 p.m.
[WATCH: Rain in East Valley]
It didn’t last very long, but according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, 0.35 inch came down in the East Valley.
Hail was also reported in some areas.
[WATCH: East Valley viewers sent us some great weather videos]
The monsoon has been taking an extended break amid extreme heat.
According to Arizona’s Weather Authority, it looks like the next chance for monsoon storms will be a week from today.
