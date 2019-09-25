TONTO NATN'L FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 88 through is closed once again.
The Woodbury Fire shut down the road for much of the summer. Now flooding from the burn scar wiped out a big chunk of the highway Monday.
[WATCH: Scam alert warning following flood damage in Phoenix area]
The Apache Lake Marina and Resort's owner, Kathy Schuster, says there's no way in or out.
"The damage is significant; it truly is, especially the area that was impacted by the Woodbury fire. There's little to no vegetation above the Apache Trail. And so that's why there's so much damage to the Apache Trail," said Schuster.
[RELATED: Monday storms sent flood water from Woodbury Fire burn scar into homes]
The Arizona Department of Transportation is working to assess the damage, saying there is no timeline for the highway to reopen.
"Safety is our top priority, and we will reopen the highway in part or entirely when we determine it is safe. That requires a thorough evaluation along many miles of highway, much of it in a remote area," an ADOT spokesperson said via email.
[RELATED: Monsoon brings chance for flash flooding in Woodbury Fire area (July 3, 2019)]
Schuster says she's trying to keep a positive attitude, looking forward to a year from now when all the vegetation grows back.
For now, she says they just have to wait and see what that means for business.
"It's just impossible to say until we know what's going to happen with the road," said Schuster.