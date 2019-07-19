PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - All it takes is one giant monsoon storm to knock out power to neighborhoods across the Valley.
The Salt River Project is watching closely and is ready to jump into action.
The distribution operation center at SRP is ground zero for when a monsoon storm wreaks havoc on the Valley.
"When we get a call from dispatch, then we respond to the hazard or emergency," said C.J. Fuson, an SRP troubleshooters supervisor.
Troubleshooters are SRP's first responders.
"We assess what the problem is. We see if we can make repairs at that time. If we can, we do, but if we can't, other crews are called in later," said Fuson.
During the monsoon, everyone at SRP is on call 24/7.
"It can sometimes be long hours, but we are prepared for that," said Fuson.
(1) comment
Oiye, it is the storm that bring tideings of havok.[scared]
