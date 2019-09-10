FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon storms finally broke through early Tuesday morning as much-anticipated rain hit the East Valley in areas like Phoenix, Fountain Hills and northeast Mesa.
Storms began popping up in the far East Valley around 2:30 a.m., mostly sticking to the higher terrain of Fountain Hills and northeast Mesa area.
By 5 a.m., spotty showers began in central Phoenix, but the stronger storms stuck to the northeast.
[WATCH: Monsoon storms hitting Fountain Hills area]
The National Weather Service reported lightning strikes north of Tortilla Flat around 3:20 a.m. as storms began to develop. They said brief heavy downpours up to 1” and gusty winds are possible.
A Flood Advisory was issued for running washes and minor flooding of low-lying areas in the Lake Roosevelt area until 7:15 a.m. and Carefree area until 8:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has Issued a Flood Advisory. https://t.co/A3SDRJYGzA #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/lsQNxtZLtH— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 10, 2019
A Flash Flood Warning was issued around 5:30 a.m. for Gila County, near Tonto Basin, until 9:30 a.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Gila County, AZ until 9:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/lUnlDhoncn— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 10, 2019
It’s expected to be a wet commute for parts of Phoenix with a 50% chance of storms throughout the morning hours.
[HOW MUCH?: Check rainfall totals for your neighborhood]
Phoenix is expected to receive between .1” to .25” inches of rain with more possible depending on potential thunderstorm activity.
With the low pressure coming to Phoenix, area temperatures will cool to a nice 95 degrees on Tuesday and 94 on Wednesday before it heats back up.
[RELATED: Check Arizona's Weather Authority forecast]
There’s a continued slight chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before drier weather returns.
Spotty rain in Central Phoenix, heartier storms in the foothills NE if the Valley and in Gila County. #azwx #azfamily pic.twitter.com/PEOj62nlZ2— Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) September 10, 2019
Significant Weather Advisory for Gila and Maricopa Counties until 415 AM MST. https://t.co/wrbBDfmGhf #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/0F37LCHvT3— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 10, 2019
320 am: Convection continues to develop mainly just to the north and east of #Phoenix with the first cloud to ground lightning strikes north of Tortilla Flat. Brief heavy downpours up to 1" and gusty winds are possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/sDKxWdnzs4— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 10, 2019