PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Monsoon storms converged on the far East Valley on Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. as rain fell in areas around Apache Junction, Queen Creek and Florence Junction.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for major portions of the state until 11 p.m.
Storms developed in the higher regions along the Mogollon Rim early in the afternoon.
Dr. Debera Butler was in Pine, Arizona earlier today and capture elks enjoying the rain that hit the area.
Around that time, storms were forming over the lower desert area east of Tucson.
