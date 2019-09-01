PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Monsoon storms moved through the Valley Sunday afternoon knocking down trees and knocking out power to thousands of customers.
As of Monday morning, most of the power has been restored in the Phoenix area.
The storm caused major damage to a building near 35th and Peoria avenues.
The storms hit the valley first in the Apache Junction area, then moved through Queen Creek, Fountain Hills, north Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Mesa, Gilbert and Central Phoenix. By the time the storm made its ways to the West Valley, it was breaking up.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for major portions of the state until 11 p.m.
Due to the storm, parts of the Phoenix-metro area were without power. According to SRP and APS, almost 8,500 customers in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Mesa were without power. Power was restored to most customers Monday morning.
Early Sunday afternoon, the storms developed in the higher regions along the Mogollon Rim early in the afternoon.
Dr. Debera Butler was in Pine, Arizona earlier today and capture elks enjoying the rain that hit the area.
Around that time, storms were forming over the lower desert area east of Tucson.
Stick with Arizona's Family for updates on developing weather.