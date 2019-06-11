PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With just days to go until the start of the 2019 Arizona monsoon, insurance company Allstate has put out a list of 20 ZIP codes in Phoenix and the surrounding areas that are likely to see the most damage from monsoon storms.
The company looked at claims it received during the monsoon, with runs from June 15 through Sept. 30, for the past three years to identify areas with the most reported wind, rain, lighting and storm damage.
Nearly half of the 20 ZIP codes it came up with are in Phoenix.
1. 85032 – Phoenix
2. 85008 – Phoenix
3. 85006 – Phoenix
4. 85387 – Surprise/Peoria
5. 85007 – Phoenix
6. 85204 – Mesa
7. 85257 – Scottsdale
8. 85202 – Tempe/Mesa
9. 85281 – Tempe
10. 85306 – Glendale
11. 85208 – Mesa
12. 85016 – Phoenix
13. 85224 – Chandler
14. 85351 – Sun City/El Mirage
15. 85033 – Phoenix
16. 85338 – Goodyear/Avondale
17. 85373 – Sun City/Peoria
18. 85042 – Phoenix
19. 85201 – Mesa
20. 85283 – Tempe/Guadalupe
“With monsoon season comes severe weather across the Valley. It’s so important for residents to prepare themselves, their families, and their homes for potential storm damage,” said Allstate agency owner and local monsoon preparedness expert Christine Morrow. “No areas of the Valley are spared by monsoon season.”
To prepare for the upcoming monsoon, Valley residents should find out what their home insurance covers, protect electronics with surge protectors, and safeguard their homes against windstorms.
When monsoon storms hit, Arizona residents should monitor the status of the storm and assess the damage, if any.
They should also be aware of scammers who go door to door, offering to repair damage for prices and in timeframes that might seem too good to be true. It's not uncommon for Valley roofing companies to be backlogged with monsoon repairs during the monsoon, but you should avoid the temptation to go for the quick fix. It will likely cost you more in the long run.
