NEAR MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It sure looked like a tornado northeast of the Valley on Friday and weather experts have now confirmed it.

The National Weather Service said just after 4 p.m., a landspout tornado was spotted near the Beeline Highway and Bush Highway. In its report on Saturday, the agency said the tornado was formed "a considerable distance" away from the main storm. The weather phenomenon remained over open desert east of Highway 87 though it's unclear for how long. No damage was reported. There was a flash flood warning in the area at the time.

Tornado caught on camera near Kingman KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A tornado was caught on camera near Kingman, Arizona on Friday morning.

The first tornado was caught on camera east of Kingman on Friday morning. It was on the ground for eight minutes and went across about a mile of open desert. Winds reached up to 85 mph while it spun around the area. There were no injuries or damage.