PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – APS is working on getting its customers in Parker back up and running after a storm tore down seven power poles and even more lines.
“There is extensive damage and our crews are on scene and working to restore power as quickly and safely as they can,” a spokesman told Arizona’s Family Monday.
About 1,000 customers were without electricity, but APS said it rerouted power to get the lights – and air conditioning – back on for 700 of them. They hope to have all of the repairs completed by Monday evening.
[RESOURCE: APS outage map]
In the meantime, there are Red Cross Cooling Stations at the BlueWater Resort & Casino (Mohave Conference Room), 11300 Resort Drive, and at Parker High School Alumni Hall, 1600 Kofa Avenue.
APS says it has checked on customers who are part of its medical care preparedness program, which is a notification system for those who require electric medical equipment.
Parker is about 2.5 hours northwest of Phoenix.
APS offered several suggestions for those still waiting for their electricity to come back on.
• APS encourages folks to stay safe, stay hydrated, check on their neighbors and, of course, stay away from fallen power lines.
• Don't open refrigerators or freezers more than necessary. Food can be preserved for long periods without electricity if the doors are kept closed
• Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and appliances. This will protect your valuables from electrical spikes and keep the electrical system from overloading when power returns. Wait 5-10 minutes after power comes on to plug in and turn on major appliances and electrical equipment
• In an emergency, call 911.