MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa residents are cleaning up after a monsoon storm ripped through the city Monday night.
Heavy winds, dust, and rain tore through at about 7 p.m., causing downed trees. The Thunder Mountain neighborhood in Mesa near Hawes and McDowell roads recorded the highest rainfall at 0.4 inches.
The storms also caused power outages in various areas. Thousands of people lost power in the East Valley. More than 2,000 SRP customers around Phoenix lost electricity, while another couple thousand were impacted by power outages in Mesa and the surrounding area.
Most areas had their power restored by this morning.
Tents at a COVID-19 testing center at Mesa Community College were also damaged by the heavy winds.
Viewers from the Mesa area sent in photos of downed trees on top of cars and other damage caused by the storm. Monday night was the second night in a row that the Valley finally got a taste of the monsoon.