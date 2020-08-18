Mesa residents are cleaning up this morning after damage caused by Monday night's monsoon storm.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa residents are cleaning up after a monsoon storm ripped through the city Monday night.

Heavy winds, dust, and rain tore through at about 7 p.m., causing downed trees. The Thunder Mountain neighborhood in Mesa near Hawes and McDowell roads recorded the highest rainfall at 0.4 inches.

The storms also caused power outages in various areas. Thousands of people lost power in the East Valley. More than 2,000 SRP customers around Phoenix lost electricity, while another couple thousand were impacted by power outages in Mesa and the surrounding area.

PHOTOS: Arizona's Family viewers capture rain, dust, lightning in the state

Dust and rain hit the East Valley and other areas of Arizona Monday. Arizona's Family viewers shared photos of the weather conditions in their area. 

1 of 20

Most areas had their power restored by this morning.

Tents at a COVID-19 testing center at Mesa Community College were also damaged by the heavy winds.

Viewers from the Mesa area sent in photos of downed trees on top of cars and other damage caused by the storm. Monday night was the second night in a row that the Valley finally got a taste of the monsoon.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you